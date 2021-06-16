PLAINVILLE — A new poll commissioned by Plainridge Park Casino and another of the state’s three gambling venues appears to show voters “robustly” supporting legalized sports betting in the commonwealth.
The survey indicates that 61 percent of the state’s voters would support legalized sports wagering. That support goes up to 71 percent if the proposed revenues were go to public education, the survey indicates.
The Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies will conduct a virtual hearing Thursday that will cover nearly 20 sports wagering bills.
Betting on sports is currently illegal in Massachusetts but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the nearly-nationwide prohibition on it was unconstitutional and gave states the ability to legalize the activity. Sports betting is now legal in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and New York.
The survey was conducted by David A. Paleologos Associates and commissioned by Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor. DAPA interviewed 500 registered voters around the state during the first week of June. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
“Massachusetts voters robustly support legalizing sports betting. This survey’s results show that sentiment is broad across all of the commonwealth’s regions and demographic constituencies,” said David Paleologos. “Interestingly, educational priorities are increasingly seen by voters as the most important public funding priority for new sources of revenue emerging from the pandemic.”
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, is inclined to look favorably on legalization. He noted that “Plainridge has been a good regional employer and a welcome addition to the community.”
“They need to stay profitable,” he said, and allowing sports wagering “just keeps them competitive.”
Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, agrees. "There are many bills related to sports betting that are currently in a committee." he said in an emailed response. "I am supportive of the concept of sports betting, I would like to see the Legislature coalesce around language for a bill in a bipartisan and collaborative effort to support sports betting."
