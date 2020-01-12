A shortage of poll workers is hitting local communities just as they enter what promises to be a busy year in politics.
There is a presidential primary, a presidential general election, a state primary, a state general election and local elections in 2020.
Cheryl Perry, who runs the election office in Attleboro, said she needs about 20 more poll workers this year after hiring 20 last year.
She said early voting, which runs for five days before the election, has created more demand for workers.
In Attleboro, an entry-level position is called an inspector and is paid $150 a day.
Perry said she normally places six to eight workers at each of the city's 12 precincts, but would like more. That would make the process run more smoothly, especially for the high turnout in the presidential elections, she said.
The election office in Attleboro can be reached at 508-223-2222, ext. 3271.
Over in North Attleboro, Pat Dolan is also looking for more poll workers for the March presidential primary.
She said high school students age 16 and 17 are allowed to work if they have their parents' permission.
Those interested can call the election office a 508-699-0106.
Both Perry and Dolan also urged voters to fill out and return census forms that are being mailed out to each household.
Failure to do so can result in a voter being put on the "inactive" list.
Perry said those on the list can still vote, but have to sign a form when they vote affirming they are a resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.