ATTLEBORO — Poncin-Hewitt Fields turn 20 this month and a celebration will be held Saturday as Attleboro Youth Baseball marks its opening day.
Recreation commission Chairman Leo Johnson said it’s a date that should be recognized.
“While many people are probably unaware of the anniversary, the significance should not be overlooked,” he said. “Thousands of children have created lifetime memories at Poncin-Hewitt and thousands more will do the same over the next 20 years.”
The fields were dedicated in May 2003.
They were named in honor of Larry Poncin and Bernie Hewitt, Attleboro Water Department employees who were killed in a natural gas explosion on George Street on March 4, 1998.
The explosion occurred when a backhoe struck a natural gas line that was not marked by a company hired to do so.
Poncin and Hewitt were popular and well-known city employees who volunteered as coaches in youth baseball.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
