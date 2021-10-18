Boston-area residents suffered through 19 days of elevated air pollution in 2020, according to a new report.
The report, from the Environment Massachusetts Research & Policy Center, found Providence/Warwick, R.I.-area residents fared worse, with 40 such days, and Worcester area residents, with 46 days of elevated air pollution.
Air pollution increases the risk of premature death, asthma attacks, cancer and other adverse health impacts.
"Even one day of breathing in polluted air is dangerous for our health,” said Hanna Nuttall of the center. “We need to do more to deliver cleaner air for our communities.”
In the report, "Trouble in the Air: Millions of Americans Breathed Polluted Air in 2020," researchers reviewed Environmental Protection Agency air pollution records from across the country.
The analysis, which looks at the most recent data available, focuses on ground-level ozone and fine particulate pollution, which are harmful pollutants that come primarily from burning fossil fuels such as coal, diesel, gasoline and methane gas, and from wildfires.
With the pandemic in full swing, last year people spent more time at home and drove their gas-powered vehicles less -- yet bad air quality persisted.
"One of the top sources of air pollution is automobiles,” said Janet Domenitz, state director with MASSPIRG. “As our driving has picked up in 2021, you can be sure our vehicle pollution has kept pace. If we want to make a dent in these terrible numbers and save lives, we have got to wean ourselves off of burning fossil fuels to get around.”
The report recommends policymakers electrify buildings, equipment and transportation; transition to clean renewable energy; and strengthen federal air quality standards.
Massachusetts could also act to minimize air pollution, and there are bills to transition the state to 100% clean electricity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.