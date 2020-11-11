PLAINVILLE — Plainville Rx Center is an unobtrusive storefront business in the heart of downtown Plainville.
Some say it is the heart of downtown Plainville.
Anyway, the South Street business is easy to miss if you’re not looking for it.
Its owner and its one and only pharmacist, Jacqueline Stanley, is kind of like the business she’s run for 32 years — low key.
But the impact of her business on the town has been anything but low key.
It’s been big. Quiet, but big.
Sadly, it has finally come to an end.
Stanley, 71, has decided to retire after working 363 days a year, 10 hours a day for 32 years.
That’s a lot of work.
The only days she didn't work were Thanksgiving and Christmas.
She was behind the counter every day, filling prescriptions and dispensing advice her customers needed.
There were no big flashy ads like those put out by the big corporate pharmacies telling people how much they care. There was simply caring demonstrated every day.
This was a neighborhood pharmacy run by a local person.
Stanley lives in Attleboro, but her dedication to Plainville was unquestioned.
It was a store founded and run on old-fashioned values and it closed for good on Friday.
But on Wednesday, official Plainville and others showed up at the shop to thank Stanley for everything she’s done for decades.
Selectman Jeff Johnson presented a proclamation of thanks at an informal ceremony highlighted with songs sung and played by the Unlikely Strummers, including “Thank You For Being A Friend” and “Love Potion No. 9.”
Johnson spoke for the town, and it’s clear Stanley's presence will be missed.
“Plainville’s a community made up of a lot of friends,” he said. “And one of our best friends is Jackie here at Plainville Rx. We’ve relied on her for seven-day-a-week service. It’s never been a 9 to 5, five-day-a-week business.
"She’s been a vital part of the lifeblood of our town.”
Stanley’s good friend and longtime customer, Ann Galvin, emceed the event, held on warm November day as a blustery breeze scattered crinkled brown leaves from a nearby oak tree and trucks roared by just feet away, often slowing to take in the scene.
“We can never thank you enough,” Galvin said. “This has been way more than a business.”
Stanley would deliver for those who couldn’t come to the store, Johnson said.
And there was more.
“She had a long history of caring for the less fortunate in the community by quietly providing prescriptions at or even below cost,” he said.
Her shop was about service and dedication.
Stanley’s son, Paul Heroux, mayor of Attleboro, said his mom’s dedication came with personal cost.
“She’s sacrificed a lot of family time and her own personal time to serve the community of Plainville,” he said.
Now she'll have a chance to reclaim some of that.
“I’m really glad you’ll have time for yourself and do what you want to do,” Heroux said.
At one point Stanley, chimed in that “retirement to me is anything less than 60 hours a week.”
She was asked what drove her all those years to provide the service she did.
“It’s my job, that’s all,” she said.
Stanley will no longer have the pressure and responsibility of running a business on which so many depended.
But when asked what she'll do next, the answer was simple.
“Work,” she told a Sun Chronicle reporter.
Her next job will be helping her pharmacist daughter, Lauren Heroux-Camirand, at County Square Pharmacy in Attleboro.
Asked how much she intends to work, the answer was indefinite.
“Anything she needs,” Stanley said.
(As long as it’s less than 60 hours a week.)
