ATTLEBORO — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has endorsed Heather Porreca for mayor.
According to information on Porreca’s campaign website, heatherforattleboro.com, Baker is slated to come to the city on Saturday, 10 days before the city’s Nov. 5 election, to make it official.
He will appear with Porreca at Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grill on South Main Street at 3:15 p.m. to deliver the endorsement.
Porreca, a three-term city councilor and current council vice president, is a Republican. She’s facing off against first-term mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat, in the election, which is non-partisan.
Baker, a Republican in a Democrat-dominated state, was recently found to be the most popular governor in the nation, with a 73 percent approval rating, in a poll by Morning Consult. Only 16 percent of those polled disapproved of the job he’s doing.
In a statement published on Porreca’s website, Baker described her as “experienced and selfless.”
“Heather Porreca is a proven leader, and has demonstrated her experience and selflessness as the vice president of the city council,” Baker said. “The strong work ethic that she will bring to the mayor’s office will set a collaborative tone from Attleboro to Boston.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito offered her support as well.
“I’m excited for Heather’s downtown revitalization plan and look forward to supporting her efforts at the state level,” she said.
“I’m honored to have Governor Baker’s support,” Porreca said. “Having a strong relationship with the state administration and our local delegation is paramount in moving Attleboro forward.”
Porreca also has picked up the endorsement of the Professional Firefighters of Attleboro Local 848.
