ATTLEBORO — City Councilor Heather Porreca has outspent and out-raised Mayor Paul Heroux so far in the city mayoral election.
In reports dated Oct. 18 and due with the state Monday, Porreca reported raising $15,624 and spending $13,727. Heroux raised $12,711, but had $5,832 in his account before the reporting period began.
The mayor reported spending $9,469.
The figures do not include the money raised and spent between Oct. 18 and the Nov. 5 election.
Heroux’s contributions were almost all from small donors.
The largest donations were $1,000 from his father Robert Heroux and $500 from the Attleboro Democratic City Committee.
Nicholas Bernier, a lawyer, gave $200, retiree David Brierly pitched in two separate donations of $100, and another lawyer, Edward Casey donated $250. Casey also donated $200 to Porreca.
Heroux reported scores of small donations of $20 and $50.
Candidates are not required to report individual small donations. Instead, they can report them in bulk as non-itemized receipts, and that is what Porreca did.
However, she had far more large donations than Heroux.
Some of her top donors include electrical contractor Dominic Ingemi, $1,000; account executive Jennifer Ingemi, $750; graphic designer David Laferriere, $1,000; editor Vicki May, $1,000; Wareham school budget director Kathleen Piatelli, $1,000; and former city assessor Stanley Nacewicz, $500.
Porreca spent most of her money on advertising, printing, postage and $600 for Bonz Brothers BBQ of Quincy to cater her kickoff campaign event.
Heroux did not do much advertising, but spent $6,500 on mailings, $1,100 on campaign literature, and about $200 at Stop & Shop and Market Basket for food for a cookout.
