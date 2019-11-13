ATTLEBORO — The contentiousness that marked the city’s mayoral campaign this year did not end when all the votes were counted.
Mayor Paul Heroux and Eddie Porreca, the husband of mayoral candidate Heather Porreca, clashed this week over an election night post by Eddie Porreca, and that has resulted in the latter’s resignation from two city boards after Heroux threatened to remove him.
Porreca resigned his seats on the municipal building commission and the school building committee on Tuesday.
Both are unpaid volunteer jobs.
In his election night Facebook post on Nov. 5, Eddie Porreca thanked those who supported his wife, who lost to Heroux by a 2-1 ratio, and then wrote the following:
“The Porreca family is good! The rest of you may be screwed, but we are solid.”
Heroux objected to the phrase “the rest of you may be screwed,” saying it was disrespectful to him and his administration.
“As the appointing authority, this action is about respect for the office I hold, your respect or lack thereof for my position as mayor, and your support or lack thereof for my goals as mayor,” Heroux said in an email to Porreca.
“Clearly, members of my administration cannot speak of the appointing authority in this manner,” the mayor said. “Clearly, you do not wish to remain part of my administration.”
In his email sent Tuesday afternoon, Heroux said he would first suspend Porreca for 15 days and then remove him from both positions, a process that could include a public hearing.
The suspension was to have taken effect at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Heroux told Porreca he could resign instead, if he preferred.
And Porreca did a few hours later in an email to the mayor in which he wished the boards well.
Porreca acknowledged the election night post was ill-advised and said it stemmed from his disappointment in the outcome of a sometimes vitriolic election campaign.
“There was a brief flash post-election that was not my best moment and (I) vented my frustration about the results, all while praising my wife and my children and how my family will be OK moving forward,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Initially he told Heroux he would not resign because the campaign and the election had not affected how he performed his duties on the boards.
“I always compartmentalized the duties and responsibilities to the city as a member of the MBC and SBC and did so without prejudice and to the best of my abilities,” he said in the email.
He changed his mind about resigning when he found out removing him from the boards could be a long, drawn-out and potentially acrimonious process.
“I felt it was important to not put my wife, family and the council and our community through this unprecedented process and submitted my resignation,” Porreca said.
He took issue with Heroux on the matter of respect.
“I hold great respect for the office of Mayor,” he said. “I hold even higher respect for the residents of our city, fellow volunteers on the various boards and commissions and have always done my very best to bring my expertise and experience to the SBC and MBC…”
Porreca took a parting shot at Heroux.
“Now is the time for unity, which is clearly not how the Mayor wants to move into his next term,” he said.
Heroux said the post should not have been made.
“The campaign was over,” he said. “The results were in. It was time to come together.”
