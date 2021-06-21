MANSFIELD — Starting Tuesday, East Street from Route 106 to Mansfield High School will be closed during the day for road construction.
Work on the road will start at 7 a.m. and continue to about 5 p.m. Grading and other work will take about a week.
Base paving work could begin on Friday.
New sidewalks from the school to Mansfield Green will also be installed with work starting next week.
The old sidewalks were ripped up over the weekend.
