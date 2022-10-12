MANSFIELD -- A portion of West Street was closed for about eight hours after an SUV struck a utility pole early Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. between Williams Street and Lancashire Drive.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests related to the crash.
The pole broke in three places but no power failures occurred as a result of the crash, according to Joe Sollecito, general manager of the town’s municipal electric department.
Sollecito said workers replaced the pole and rerouted power to avoid the loss of electricity to customers.
Verizon and Comcast repaired their lines afterward, he said.
Police detoured motorists at Gilbert Street and Plain Street.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
