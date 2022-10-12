MANSFIELD -- A portion of West Street was closed for about eight hours after an SUV struck a utility pole and drove off early Wednesday morning.
The suspected driver, a 23-year-old man, was stopped about two miles east of the crash scene on West Street near Route 140, according to police.
He had suffered a visible head injury and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton by ambulance, Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It occurred about 12:45 a.m. between Williams Street and Lancashire Drive.
The pole broke in three places but no power failures occurred, according to Joe Sollecito, general manager of the town’s municipal electric department.
Sollecito said workers replaced the pole and rerouted power to avoid the loss of electricity to customers.
Verizon and Comcast repaired their lines afterward, he said.
Police detoured motorists at Gilbert Street and Plain Street.
