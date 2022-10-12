west street crash 10-12-22

A pole on West Street was severed in an early morning crash Wednesday.

 Mansfield police

MANSFIELD -- A portion of West Street was closed for about eight hours after an SUV struck a utility pole and drove off early Wednesday morning.

The suspected driver, a 23-year-old man, was stopped about two miles east of the crash scene on West Street near Route 140, according to police.

