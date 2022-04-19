Area jobless rates fell below 4% last month, continuing a downward trend.
Numbers in all 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle were down from last month and substantially below the rates from a year ago.
In several cases, they are numbers not seen since the government mandated shutdowns of March 2020.
Workforce numbers — people employed or actively looking for work — remained stable through most of the area.
And the increases in those actually employed were encouraging. In Attleboro, for example, 192 more people reported employment in March compared to the month before. The number of unemployed dropped to 941.
In Attleboro, the jobless rate was 3.7%, down from 4.2% in February. The rate a year ago was 6.1%
The lowest rate in the area was in Norfolk at 3.3%, unchanged from February’s updated numbers. The rate in March of ‘21 was 5.3%. The high for the area — still below 4% — was 3.9% compared to 4.5% last month and 5.2% a year ago.
The numbers follow a statewide trend as the jobless rate in Massachusetts fell from 4.7% in February to 4% in March, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The state’s rate was .7 percentage points above the national rate.
State officials reported that 3,651,100 residents were employed in March and the state has added 600,000 jobs since the pandemic-era low point in April 2020.
The state’s labor force grew by 2,700 from February to March while the labor force participation rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point to 66 percent.
The statewide seasonally adjusted jobs estimate showed an increase of 21,000 jobs in March, and an over-the-year gain of 186,400 jobs.
The state has regained roughly 87 percent of the jobs lost between February 2020 and April 2020.