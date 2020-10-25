SEEKONK — All fifth-grade students at Aitken Elementary School are being switched to remote learning this week after an individual at the school tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent Rich Drolet said on Sunday.
In a press release, Drolet said the individual is self-quarantining in accordance with state and federal guidelines. Drolet did not say whether the individual was a student, teacher or staff member at the school.
The district worked with Seekonk’s health agent to identify and reach out to all close contacts of the positive individual.
Anyone who has not been contacted at this point is not considered to be a close contact.
Those who are identified as a close contact (anyone who was within 6 feet of the infected individual for at least 15 minutes up to two days prior to the positive test result) will be required to quarantine for two weeks.
Drolet said deep cleaning of all schools will continue to be conducted each night.
igh touch surfaces are and will continue to be cleaned frequently and as needed throughout the day while the building is occupied, he said
In addition, to prevent further spread of the disease in the community, Seekonk Public Schools ask that students, families and staff take the following precautions to prevent the spread of the disease:
- Stay home if you have a fever or are not feeling well. Students should stay home from school should any new or unexplained illness, no matter how mild, develop. This precaution is meant to keep all staff and students safe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid close contact with others. When outside your home, please adhere to social distancing guidelines and keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
- Wear a cloth face covering that covers your mouth and nose to protect others when in public areas.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Families with additional questions or concerns may contact Aitken Elementary School Principal John Haidemenos at haidemenosj@seekonkschools.org or 508-336-5230; Aitken Elementary School Nurse Jessica Devane at devanej@seekonkschools.org or 508-336-5230; or Superintendent Drolet at droletr@seekonkschools.org or 508-399-5106.
