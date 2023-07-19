ATTLEBORO — The 10th annual Family Fun Night is on for Friday night, postponed from last Friday due to weather.
The swim and movie event for city residents is being held at Hayward Field off North Avenue starting at 6:15 p.m. with a free open swim at Spatcher Memorial Pool.
Free pizza and drinks will be available. At 7 p.m., there will be a High Flying Frisbee Dog Show.
At dusk around 8 p.m., those who turn out will be invited to move over to Hayward Field for the outdoor big screen showing of the movie “Clifford The Big Red Dog.”
The city’s recreation department is joining with the Jeffrey Burgess Memorial Trust to sponsor the event.
The trust was established by the Burgess family after Jeffrey Burgess’s death. Burgess, 35, died in August 2009 when struck by a vehicle as he worked to fix a water main on South Main Street with other water department employees. The Attleboro High School graduate left behind a 2-year-old daughter and two stepchildren.
All of the money raised for the trust goes directly to benefit children and has helped thousands of local children and families.
Funds have been used for field trips to the Attleboro Youth Center, swim lessons, tennis lessons, sports camps, Thanksgiving dinners, and gift cards for families in need.