Family Fun
Children enjoy Attleboro’s 2018 Family Fun Night by swimming in Spatcher Pool.

 File photo

ATTLEBORO — The 10th annual Family Fun Night is on for Friday night, postponed from last Friday due to weather.

The swim and movie event for city residents is being held at Hayward Field off North Avenue starting at 6:15 p.m. with a free open swim at Spatcher Memorial Pool.

