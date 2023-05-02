NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Michigan-based company intends to open a recreational marijuana business on Route 1 and the planning board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal Thursday night.
Pure Roots MA, LLC, based in Birmingham, Michigan, plans to open the store at 80 East Washington St. (Route 1), across from North Bowl Lanes.
The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. at the DPW building, 49 Whiting St. Pure Roots is looking for a special permit from the planning board to open the shop.
The applicant proposes retail use for marijuana sales and to renovate the interior of an existing 3,343-square-foot-building, with parking lot improvements.
The roughly half-acre site is in the C-60 Commercial District.
Pure Roots is licensed in Michigan, New Jersey and Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2019.