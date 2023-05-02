pure roots

A Pure Roots store in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company wants to open a business on Route 1 in North Attleboro.

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Michigan-based company intends to open a recreational marijuana business on Route 1 and the planning board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal Thursday night.

Pure Roots MA, LLC, based in Birmingham, Michigan, plans to open the store at 80 East Washington St. (Route 1), across from North Bowl Lanes.

