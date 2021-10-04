NORTON — A community outreach session is being held Monday on the latest marijuana business planned in town.
Lucky Green Ladies, which is looking to locate in the rear of 394 Old Colony Road (Route 123), would be a home delivery business.
“There will be no on-site retail sales,” Town Manager Michael Yunits said.
The virtual outreach session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Participants may attend online on Zoom or by phone. More information is available at www.nortonma.org.
“The purpose of this public meeting is to provide interested parties with an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from company representatives about the proposed facility and operations,” said owner Alissa Nowak.
If you would like to submit questions prior to the session, email Nowak at alissamnowak@gmail.com by 1 p.m. Monday, with the subject line Norton Community Outreach Meeting.
The state Cannabis Control Commission, which is now licensing marijuana delivery businesses besides store pot sales businesses, requires both types of applicants to hold community outreach sessions.
Lucky Green Ladies representatives appeared recently before the select board, and no neighbors spoke at the meeting.
The applicant had earlier considered locating in the Great Woods Marketplace plaza on Mansfield Avenue (Route 140).
As is the case with other proposed pot businesses in town, local officials have drafted a Host Community Agreement with Lucky Green Ladies that would give the town various benefits.
Norton officials have signed two HCAs for retail marijuana sales businesses.
