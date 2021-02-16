PLAINVILLE — Not only has a recreational marijuana sales outlet opened on Route 1 in town, another local business now hopes to offer pot delivery at the same location.
Shine Delivery LLC will hold a community outreach meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a marijuana delivery business based at 119 Washington St. (Route 1). That’s where Apotho Therapeutics opened its pot sales store earlier this month in the former Tavern from Tower Square restaurant building.
The session will be held virtually and to participate, visit the town website at www.plainville.ma.us for more information.
The meeting will cover zoning compliance information, building details, compliance with security requirements, Massachusetts marijuana regulations, steps taken by Apotho to prevent the diversion of pot to minors, Apotho’s plan to positively impact the local community, and information demonstrating how Shine Delivery intends to ensure the location will not constitute a nuisance to the community.
Questions can be emailed at least 24 hours prior to Wednesday’s forum to mathewmedeiros99@gmail.com and/or andrewbstoddard@gmail.com.
Mathew Medeiros and Andrew Stoddard are co-CEOs of Shine Delivery LLC.
Selectmen recently discussed the proposed delivery service.
“It was just an initial discussion but very interesting. A lot of state regulation and thought has gone into it,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said.
A host community agreement that spells out benefits to the town such as revenue is part of the business plans, as was the case with Apotho, which also held a required community outreach session.
“This seems to be a complementary service to the dispensary that would further enhance the financial benefit to Plainville,” Kelly said.
Kelly also singled out state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, for his assistance helping get the state Cannabis Control Commission to issue the license to Apotho.
The commission has a backlog dealing with licenses for marijuana businesses.
That workload has increased now that the state is allowing pot delivery businesses — though it won’t be as easy as ordering a pizza to be delivered to your door.
The CCC has come out with regulations for the delivery businesses.
A third business is also proposed for the Plainville location.
The international bistro-style restaurant would go in part of the former restaurant building. The Hodgman family closed the Tavern from Tower Square in June 2019 when they sold the building to Apothos.
Town officials have been counting on tax revenue from the businesses to help with the tight municipal budget situation it is facing, which has led to numerous layoffs in town government and schools.
At least $300,000 is anticipated in the first year for the marijuana sales business alone, but some estimates have that sum exceeding $1 million.
Residents at town meeting have approved special zoning for pot businesses, and the Route 1 area is part of that zoning.
