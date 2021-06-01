PLAINVILLE — What could be the first marijuana research business in Massachusetts is planned for the site of the former Tavern From Tower Square restaurant on Route 1, where the town’s first marijuana store opened in February.
A community outreach meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday for Chrysanthos, the marijuana research licensee looking to locate at 119 Washington St. (Route 1).
“Chrysanthos LLC is a Limited Liability company centered around the pursuit to research and develop the cannabis industry,” said Mathew Medeiros, the CEO and sole owner of Chrysanthos.
He is also president and co-owner of Apotho Therapeutics, the pot store on the site.
“The company is currently in pursuit of the first Massachusetts Cannabis Research License with the Cannabis Control Commission,” he told The Sun Chronicle via email.
Chrysanthos’s research will focus on the discovery, tracking and development of cannabis’s genetic potential and chemical profile for commercial and consumer use, Medeiros said.
“Our mission is to help consumers and the industry alike by helping obtain better methods to test for products, gaining new research on health effects and benefits of cannabis for human health, making new and innovative products for the adult use consumer and medical patient, and creating business solutions for the cultivations and product manufacturers,” he said.
Thursday’s virtual meeting will cover compliance with zoning, security and adult-use marijuana regulations in the state; steps taken by Chrysanthos to prevent the diversion of marijuana; its plan to positively impact the local community; and how it intends to ensure the location will not be a nuisance to the community.
In advance of the meeting, the public can email questions to mathewmedeiros99@gmail.com. Questions not emailed 24 hours before the meeting will not be addressed.
For more information on how to participate in the session, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
Also planned for the same site is a marijuana delivery business, Shine Delivery, of which Medeiros is co-CEO and a co-owner.
Selectmen approved a license for that business in March and Medeiros said “we are on pace” for a state provisional license June 17 and a final state license July 15.
