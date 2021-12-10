SEEKONK — Solar Cannabis Co. has become the fifth recreational marijuana shop to open in the area.
The new pot shop is on Route 6 where Supreme Coffee & Donuts used to be.
It has taken two years to get all the licenses and final approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
Solar Cannabis has one of the two licenses available in town.
Other marijuana businesses in the area include Nova Farms at 34 Extension St. in Attleboro, CommCare Inc. at 150 Barney Ave. in Rehoboth, reLeaf Alternative at 321 School St. in Mansfield, and Apotho Therapeutics at 119 Washington St. in Plainville.
Attleboro is expected to get a second pot shop sometime this spring. Terps plans to open at 40 Forest St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.