SEEKONK -- Residents have until Monday to pull and return nomination papers to run in the April 4 annual town election.
There has been a lot of interest in two available three-year school committee seats. Kyle Juckett, Meaghan Mahoney, Andrea Rosseter, David Saad, Lori Saudade, and Emily Fields have taken out papers.
The incumbents are Beth Eklund and Sona Schiller.
Selectmen Chairman Justin Sullivan has returned papers for re-election.
Two residents hope to replace water commissioner Guy Larrimer, who has also taken out papers. Dawn Dyer has set her sights on the seat and perennial candidate Jeffrey Starr Mararian plans to run as a write-in candidate.
Others taking out papers are planning board members David Roderick for a three-year term and Bruce Hoch for a five-year slot. Hoch has returned papers.
Others who have taken out papers are library trustees Ann Caldwell, Mike Durkay, and Alyssa Richard, and Nelson Almeida for board of assessors.
Housing authority member James Tusino is running as a write-in candidate for a five-year term.
Nomination papers have to be returned to the town clerk's office by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, with 50 registered voter signatures.