As area drivers know all too well by now, potholes have been popping up everywhere with the rollercoaster weather of this winter.
Attleboro Public Works employees have been racing to patch one pothole after another.
“The Public Works Department has been running three patch crews per day, as weather permits, and we have placed over 56 tons of asphalt shovel by shovel filling potholes, during the last two weeks,” Public Works Superintendent Michael Tyler said.
“We seem to finally be getting a handle on this pothole situation in the city, but it can be a losing game with more forecasted mild weather on the way and lowering temperatures at night,” Tyler said.
The swing in temperatures along with snow and rain are ideal ingredients for potholes.
“One of the worst fears for a Public Works Department is having miniature heatwaves occurring during the winter months, as this is the perfect storm for the creation of potholes,” Tyler said.
The situation is similar in neighboring Norton.
The town’s highway department went through seven tons of asphalt last week and four tons so far this week patching potholes, Highway Department Superintendent Keith Silver said.
“The warm weather and the deep freeze at night mixed with the rain and snow make it impossible to keep up with the potholes,” Silver said.
And more erratic winter weather is on the way.
A mighty wind and rainstorm, with possibly some thunder, is forecast Thursday night into Friday.
Rainfall of up to 1 1/2 inches along with melting snow is expected to lead to some flooding, and winds gusting over 50 mph could bring damage and power failures, officials warn.
A high wind watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Norton.
“This will be a much different storm across the Northeast compared to what was seen recently,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. “While the region has seen bouts of cold weather, snow and ice over the past month, southerly winds associated with this storm will bring springlike conditions later this week.”
To alleviate street flooding, homeowners are advised to clear storm drains near their homes.
“We have been clearing out known problem drainage areas, clearing off storm drain grates and readying our flood control pumps and hoses,” Attleboro’s Tyler said.
The city has over 5,000 catch basins.
“We always ask the residents of the city to assist us on the clearing of storm grates in their immediate vicinity to prevent unnecessary flooding in their neighborhood,” Tyler said.
In Norton, Silver said his employees have also been cleaning storm drains.
Wednesday saw some wind gusts and was the first day since Sunday that got above freezing in many spots, and the thermometer should get into the 50s and possibly low 60s Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures Friday night are expected to dip again below the freezing mark, meteorologists said.
With hurricane-force winds — 74 mph and higher, forecast up the Eastern Seaboard, gale warnings are in place for areas from offshore of Nantucket up through coastal Maine. Gale watches have been issued for coastal waters from New Jersey down through the North Carolina Outer Banks.
“The highest winds gusts ... will spread into coastal southern New England later at night and into the early hours of Friday morning,” AccuWeather’s DeVore said.