The Attleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 115 will host its 24th annual POW/MIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor the heroes once taken as prisoners of war and those still missing in action on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Veteran’s Triangle in Capron Park.
The event is free and open to the public.
John Bouchard a former U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran and past VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20 commander and co-chair of the POW/MIA Committee, is encouraging all Attleboro citizens to attend.
Ceremonies like these are important to remind people that there are still 39 Vietnam soldiers missing in action from Massachusetts, Bouchard said.
“The ceremony is a good opportunity to show support for POWs and MIAs and their loved ones,” he said in a press release. “All veterans, service members and the public are welcome to join us in solidarity to never forget those lost and missing.”
It's important to show that the city, state and nation will never forget.
“We do this work for the families and loved ones of combat veterans who are still missing after all these years,” he said. “We’re very aware and concerned that their families want to bring them home.”
He hopes that the U.S. government will continue sending recovery teams overseas to search for the remains of missing American soldiers.
