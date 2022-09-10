9/11 Memorials
The POW-MIA 9/11 memorial at Capron Park in Attleboro features a piece of steel from the World Trade Center site.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Attleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 115 will host its 24th annual POW/MIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor the heroes once taken as prisoners of war and those still missing in action on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Veteran’s Triangle in Capron Park.

The event is free and open to the public.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.