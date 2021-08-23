Seekonk was the only local community with customers still without power Monday morning in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri. But it was restored to customers by about 12:30 p.m., according to National Grid.
At one point during the storm Sunday, almost 130 were without power in Seekonk.
At the height of the storm there were winds strong enough and enough rain to knock out power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Attleboro area. Power was restored within about 24 hours in those areas.
Still, the storm was far weaker in the area than initially predicted for the area as the track of Henri turned west, reducing the impact of rain and wind.
In addition, the storm -- which was supposed to be first hurricane in three decades to make landfall in New England -- was scaled back to a tropical storm early Sunday morning.
The Attleboro water department reported less than an inch of rain and a top wind speed of 29 mph before the storm died down Sunday afternoon.
