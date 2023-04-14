ATTLEBORO -- An overheated power cord started a two-alarm fire last Friday at a South Attleboro auto salvage business, a fire investigator said Friday.
The wind-swept fire, which was reported about 5:20 p.m. last Friday at Sterry Street Towing at 24 Rice St., burned 50 cars, two campers and two work trucks at the rear of the property, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.
The cars, which were used for parts and located in the salvage yard, were estimated by the owner to be valued at at least $300,000, according to Birch.
The fire started in a power cord in one of the campers where a homeless couple was living, Birch said.
Eyewitnesses told fire investigators that power cord started to melt before the fire and that efforts to put out the flames before firefighters arrived were unsuccessful, Birch said.
The fire also burned a fence at the Pawtucket border and four sheds on the Pawtucket side of the fence, according to the deputy fire chief.
The owner attempted to move cars apart to prevent the flames from spreading to other vehicles, Birch said.
Strong winds and fuel helped spread the blaze, according to fire officials.
At least four homes in Pawtucket were in danger of catching fire but firefighters halted the fire’s advance despite the windy conditions, according to Pawtucket fire officials.
There was also heat and smoke damage to the Sterry Street Towing building but no reported injuries, according to fire officials.
