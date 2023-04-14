ATTLEBORO -- An overheated power cord started a two-alarm fire last Friday at a South Attleboro auto salvage business, a fire investigator said Friday.

The wind-swept fire, which was reported about 5:20 p.m. last Friday at Sterry Street Towing at 24 Rice St., burned 50 cars, two campers and two work trucks at the rear of the property, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.

