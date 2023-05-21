MANSFIELD -- An animal was blamed for knocking out power to about 700 customers in West Mansfield early Sunday morning.
The power failure occurred about 1:25 a.m. The town’s electric crews had power restored to all but 50 customers in about an hour, said Joe Sollecito, general manager of the electric department.
Power was restored to the last remaining customers by about 3 a.m., Sollecito said.
An animal apparently touched a pad mount switch on Plymouth Street, according to Sollecito.
The power failure affected neighborhoods in West Mansfield including School, Elm, Oak, Otis and Gilbert streets.
