Mansfield electric department

Mansfield Electric Deptartment station.

 File photo

MANSFIELD -- An animal was blamed for knocking out power to about 700 customers in West Mansfield early Sunday morning.

The power failure occurred about 1:25 a.m. The town’s electric crews had power restored to all but 50 customers in about an hour, said Joe Sollecito, general manager of the electric department.

