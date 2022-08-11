ATTLEBORO — Sandcastle Estates, a mobile home park for people 55 and older was plagued by power failures this week, which residents say endangered their health.

The failures, which occurred on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday during one of the hottest weeks of the summer, cut power to life-sustaining equipment relied upon by some of the elderly residents, as well as air conditioning relied on by all.

