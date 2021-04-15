Several thousand homes and businesses in the area lost electrical power Thursday night.
A total of 5,836 were out, National Grid reported on its website, including 3,676 in Wrentham, 1,081 in Foxboro, 1,021 in Plainville, and 58 in Franklin.
The cause of the power failure wasn’t available Thursday night.
The weather throughout the area was rainy.
Police and firefighters in the area, including in Wrentham and Plainville, responded to several alarms sounding from the power failure, and police had to station cruisers at major intersections because traffic signals were out.
