Some Attleboro area residents lucky enough to have their power back after a powerful nor’easter hit the region returned to a sense of normalcy Thursday while National Grid continued working to restore electricity to others still in the dark.
More than 25,000 homes and businesses in the area lost electricity Tuesday and Wednesday due to the storm.
About 4,000 remained without power as of early Thursday night, including 1,997 in Rehoboth, 1,020 in Norton, 887 in Seekonk and 145 in Attleboro.
David Mills, 57, was picking up brush and leaves from the yard of his James Street home in Norton hours after his power was restored about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
“The power goes out here so often I got a generator,” he said.
The gas-powered generator provides electricity for his freezer and refrigerator, so his food did not spoil.
He and his family were without power for about 12 hours.
“It got down to 63 degrees so it wasn’t so bad,” Mills said, adding that his family went to bed early because of the outage.
Although tree branches fell onto his yard, his home escaped damage, unlike another in the neighborhood.
“We lucked out this time,” Mills said.
At the Quick Stop Shop on Route 123 in Norton near Interstate 495, business was brisk after losing a day Wednesday due to the nor’easter, which knocked out power to over half the town.
“We lost business,” manager A.P. Patel said.
Patel added that he lost some ice cream because there was no electricity to power his freezer.
Like Mills, power was restored to the business about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
But power wasn’t the only issue for many residents.
Paul Jacques, the legislative agent for the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, said he could not do his job because the WiFi at his Rehoboth home was not working.
Jacques said he was fortunate enough to have power restored about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the hard hit town. But because the Statehouse is not open, he needs WiFi to hold Zoom meetings.
“It makes working from home extremely difficult when Zoom and email are part of the new normal forms of communications,” he said.
Jacques, who is also president of the Attleboro firefighters union, said he conducted all the recommended diagnostic tests on his modem to no avail.
He said his computer and television are functioning properly and he was told by Comcast that a technician would have to visit his home to fix the problem.
While most schools opened Thursday, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School in Easton cancelled classes for a second day.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Rehoboth were without power at 9 a.m. Thursday, which is over half the town, according to National Grid.
SE Voke has students from Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton among other communities.
National Grid said power may not be restored until late Friday night in several communities.
The nor’easter brought wind gusts of at least 55 mph as it toppled trees and power lines along with them.
A spokeswoman for National Grid said the utility company restored power to 100,000 regional customers overnight Thursday after nearly a half-million were out.
There were still 8,485 customers in Bristol County with no power early Thursday night.
“We still have a long way to go,” the spokeswoman, Christine Milligan, said Thursday.
Because the storm sowed so much damage and was slow moving, it delayed the ability of line workers to safely make repairs.
Utility workers cannot make repairs in winds gusting over 35 mph, Milligan said.
“The damage was really widespread throughout our service area in Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” Milligan said.
The company prioritizes work on power lines that affect the most people and on major roads and works its way down to smaller streets, she said.
Wrentham had nearly 1,000 homes and businesses lose power, but didn’t get hit as bad as many other area communities.
“We lucked out. We had enough trees and limbs down blocking main roads,” Police Chief William McGrath said, noting police and firefighters pitched in at many of those locations. “The DPW did a great job, right through the storm they were on duty.”
District courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton reopened for business Thursday morning.
But one Attleboro resident reported for jury duty Wednesday at Taunton District Court only to find the court was closed.
Rebecca Smith said in an email that she followed instructions on calling before leaving her home and the message on the court voicemail said she should report.
The state Trial Court, which is a separate state agency from the office of jury commissioner, closed Taunton court Wednesday morning as well as others in the state due to the storm.
“I walked two blocks in the nor’easter, my umbrella completely useless, only to get to the door and be told jury duty was canceled,” said Smith, who is in her 60s.
“I drove through flooded streets and downed tree limbs for nothing. Going home was even more harrowing,” Smith said, adding she was rerouted due to street closures.
“I missed two hours of work for this gross negligence and disregard for safety,” Smith said.
When reached by The Sun Chronicle, Pamela Wood, jury commissioner, said she sympathized with Smith and would contact her to give her “credit and an apology.”
Wood said did not know why officials at the Taunton court did not change the message for jurors. But she said many courts in the Southeastern part of the state were not able to change the message remotely due to the power failure.
Wood said Smith’s experience was the first she has heard about but expects to hear from more people who received juror notices and were instructed to report.
