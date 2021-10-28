Schools remained closed Thursday in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and at the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School in Easton as residents in those communities deal with power outages from a powerful nor’easter.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Rehoboth -- or over half the town -- remained without power at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to National Grid.
Southeastern Regional Voke in hard hit Easton has students from Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton, among other communities.
National Grid says power may not be restored until Friday night in several communities.
A third of Norton and Seekonk were still without power, according to National Grid.
In Attleboro, 900 customers and in Foxboro 650 were out after power to large chunks of those communities was restored.
A damaging nor’easter with wind gusts of at least 55 mph toppled trees and knocked out power in many Attleboro area communities late Tuesday night and Wednesday.
District courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton reopened for business Thursday morning.
