ATTLEBORO -- To win $1.2 billion would be nice.
What could be done with that much money ... ah, perchance to dream ...
ATTLEBORO -- To win $1.2 billion would be nice.
What could be done with that much money ... ah, perchance to dream ...
That’s what was in the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night -- 1.2 billion.
For those who don’t know, a billion is a thousand millions. That's a lot of money.
And the "point two" is another $200 million, so anyone who wins won’t have to worry about the heating bill anymore with the price of oil on a rocket ship to the moon.
Of course the chances of winning were slim, so slim one could hardly even see the chance.
It was 1 in 292.2 million. Those odds are long, stretching nearly to infinity.
Of course if there were one winner, they wouldn’t get the whole $1.2 billion.
If the winner took a cash payment, they would only get about half, $596.7 million to be exact, after the government takes its chunk.
But after 38 straight drawings with no winners, perhaps Wednesday night was the night.
Del Patel, owner of Vista Donuts on Route 1 in South Attleboro -- a sort of mecca for lottery players from both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which is about a block away -- said tickets were "going good" on Wednesday.
More Powerball tickets were being sold than doughnuts, which is not really a surprise given the big "Lottery" sign on his shop with a smaller Vista Donuts sign underneath.
And down the street over at South Side Variety on Westminster Avenue there was no answer when The Sun Chronicle called.
They also have a big “Lottery” sign on the store and must have been busy selling tickets, too busy to answer the phone.
On Wednesday afternoon there were a few people hanging out at the Larson Senior Center on South Main Street who said they planned to spend the $2 on a Powerball ticket.
One was Darlene Mullaney, who was busy playing cribbage.
She and her three fellow players were high stakes gamblers, each tossing $1 dollar into the pot.
But Mullaney pointed to another pile of bills with which she was to buy some lottery tickets.
Each contributed $2 for a ticket.
“I’m going to buy four tickets so the four of us can win,” she said.
It will be four “quick picks,” Mullaney said.
At $2 each that will be $8.
“We don’t usually buy tickets, but when it gets this high we do,” Mullaney said.
Karissa McLaughlin was working the desk at the front door.
She shook her head "no" when asked if she planned to buy a ticket.
“I’m not a risk taker,” she said. “My job is the only payment I can rely on.”
All of that was said with a big smile.
But she said if she did buy a ticket and won she had a mission in mind.
“I’d build a new senior center,” she said.
Jake Guinn, a senior hanging out nearby, was impressed.
“That says a lot about your character,” he said.
And Guinn said he’ll probably buy a ticket on his way home, "even though I think the odds are insane.”
Another youngster, compared to the card players at least, Deanna Travers, said her husband planned to by 10 tickets.
“He’s hopeful,” she said. “We’ve got a 6-month-old at home and we have to win for him.”
The $1.2 billion, or half of it, would more than cover college expenses.
And with that much money one could probably build their own college.
Travers said her husband may have a new motorcycle on his mind as well.
Another person playing cribbage, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she won’t be buying a ticket.
“I’m not tempted by it,” she said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
