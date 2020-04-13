A rain and wind storm that resembled a near hurricane at times plowed through the area Monday, blowing down countless trees and limbs, knocking out power to about 15,000 homes and businesses, and shutting down roads.
Police, firefighters, and highway and utility crews were sent scurrying from one location to another from late morning into the evening.
Norton and Rehoboth appeared hardest hit with damage and power failures. National Grid at one point reported reported 5,560 of 7,666 customers in Norton were without electricity while 4,361 of 5,221 customers in Rehoboth were in the same boat.
The two towns were so impacted by the storm utility crews were still working to restore power to thousands into the morning hours Tuesday, and National Grid didn't expect power to be fully restored until late Tuesday night.
Over half of Norton and Rehoboth were still without electricity early Tuesday morning.
In Norton, the calls for downed trees and power lines started shortly after 10:15 a.m. Monday as the winds whipped up.
Police Lt. Todd Jackson said police had responded to about a dozen calls by late afternoon. None caused substantial property damage or personal injury, Jackson said.
A tree was reported to have hit a house roof on South Worcester Street toward evening, however.
Also, a tree reportedly hit the generator at Daggett-Crandall-Newcomb nursing home off Newland Street.
And a tree fell near town hall and the fire station, blocking East Main Street (Route 123) and forcing emergency vehicles to go around the back of the municipal complex.
Trees and wires were also reported down on North Worcester Street, John Scott Boulevard, Parker Avenue, Burt Street, Oak Street, Freeman Street, Dean Street and Patten Road.
Up to four utility poles were said to have been snapped on Oak.
Late Monday night, a pole and transformer fell off Davis Street.
Traffic signals in the center of town were flashing for a while.
In Attleboro, 1,911 of the city’s 20,104 customers were in the dark at one point.
The traffic signals at busy County Square — the intersection of County Street and Route 123 — went out in the late afternoon.
A police officer described the intersection as an “absolute mess” with traffic.
Trees were reported down on Mechanic and Tiffany streets.
In Rehoboth, trees, poles and/or wires were reported down on Winthrop Street and elsewhere.
Other sizable power failures included Dighton, 933; Foxboro, 783; Plainville, 497; Franklin, 419; and Seekonk, 160.
A tree was reported down on Cocasset Street in Foxboro where another tree had blown over near Interstate 95 South, affecting travel.
And a 50-foot maple landed on a swing set in a backyard off Baker Street in Foxboro.
Other area towns didn’t get hit as hard including Wrentham, where only 29 customers were reported out, National Grid said.
However, 662 were out in Norfolk, Eversource said. A large tree was down on Needham Street late Monday morning.
In Mansfield, which has its own electric department, police said there were lines down and power out in West Mansfield and traffic lights out for a period of time at routes 106 and 140 and Route 106 at Copeland.
Customers on Plain, Brown, West and Gilbert streets and area roads to Interstate 495 in West Mansfield lost power. Others on Fieldstone and Deer Path Lane were out.
West Street between Tremont Street and Douglas Drive was hit especially hard, with many trees down and utility poles broken, Mansfield officials said. They added that Mansfield Electric Department crews were expecting to work through the night.
A tree was down on wires on Oak Street late Monday morning.
There was also some flooding reported, but the real damage was from the wind, with a high gust of 58 mph reported by the Attleboro Water Department at 4 p.m.
Wrentham registered a 53 mph gust two hours earlier, the National Weather Service reported.
About 1 1 /2 inches of rain was recorded by the department.
