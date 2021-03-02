Powerful wind gusts of more than 60 mph knocked down trees, tree limbs and electrical lines, causing power failures locally Monday night and Tuesday morning.
In Attleboro, 183 homes and businesses were without power at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday as were 114 in Norton, according to National Grid.
Eversource reported 146 homes without power in Norfolk, or 3.5 percent of the customers in town.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a high wind gust of 42 mph after midnight and the National Weather Service in Norton has a wind advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Spotters for the weather service recorded a wind gust of 66 mph in Wrentham about 11:20 p.m. Monday, and 49 mph in Taunton about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A tree blocked West Bacon Street in Plainville until police moved it to allow traffic to pass.
Also, a large tree fell and hit a house on West Street in Mansfield but did not cause any major structural damage.
In Attleboro, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said police responded to close several streets because of downed electrical wires or trees, including Thayer Farm Lane, Tiffany Street and Highland Avenue and Buena Vista Drive.
In addition, wind blew a piece of metal molding at 15 North Main St., causing it to hang off the building. Police responded because of a safety hazard, Heagney said.
The Attleboro fire department reported that a generator malfunctioned at LeachGarner, at 49 Pearl St., causing the machinery to smoke about 11:30 p.m. Monday. No damage or injuries were reported and it is unclear where it was related to any power failure due to the wind storm.
In Norton, police had to close a portion of Plain Street when a tree fell over the road in the area of 105 Plain St., according to police.
After bone chilling temperatures Tuesday nearing minus 2 degrees with the wind chill factor, temperatures are predicted to rise to 47 degrees on Wednesday.
