ATTLEBORO — A pair of men who’ve made their home in a downtown doorway in recent weeks got a rare gift of warmth in the days leading up to Christmas.
The night before Christmas Eve, a couple walking down Park Street spotted the men settling into their makeshift home in front of a vacant store. They stopped to ask if that’s where they were living, a representative of the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative said in a story related by broadcast outlets.
The couple, whom the men did not know and who have not been identified, went their way to drop off their child at home, but later returned and drove the men to a North Attleboro motel, where they paid for them to stay the night.
Pamela Tarallo, who works for the collaborative, told Channel 6 that the two men have faced chronic homelessness, but they were very grateful for the couple’s generosity.
“It is a nice Christmas gift and just nice to see the humanity and the kindness of these people. There are a lot of good people out there and these homeless people are good people and I’m glad they saw that,” Tarallo said.
