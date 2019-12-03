ATTLEBORO -- A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 9 in the case of Job Williams in connection with the alleged murder of Thomas Pomare in an Attleboro home in 2017.
Second Assistant District Attorney Vizma Sanders said the conference is scheduled to set a date for a trial.
Despite not being the alleged gunman, Williams, 35, was charged with murder after police tracked him down in the Bronx in New York City.
He allegedly accompanied Jaquan Cohen to a South Avenue house in Attleboro where Cohen allegedly shot and killed Pomare. Police said the shooting occurred during an alleged attempt to steal 10 pounds of marijuana. Cohen is also charged with murder.
