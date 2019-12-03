ATTLEBORO -- A conference to set a trial date is scheduled next week for defendants charged with murdering a man in a botched marijuana robbery in 2017 at a South Avenue home.
The suspects, Job Williams, 35, and Jaquan Cohen, 28, both of Boston, are due in Fall River Superior Court Monday for a pre-trial conference.
They are accused of being armed with handguns and forcing their way into 148 South Ave. on Dec. 4, 2017 in a plan to steal 10 pounds of marijuana.
Thomas Pomare, 34, a former Attleboro man who was at the home visiting, was allegedly shot by Cohen and died later at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to prosecutors.
Both have pleaded innocent to murder and other related charges.
The getaway driver, Archie Charles, 27, formerly of Attleboro, is serving an 8- to 11-year prison term for manslaughter. He pleaded guilty last year.
The case against a fourth man, Devaun Petigny, 27, who allegedly devised the plot to steal the marijuana stored at the house, is pending.
He has pleaded innocent to charges of armed home invasion, armed assault with intent to rob and two counts of conspiracy to commit both crimes. He is due in court in February.
Prosecutors said in a court document that Pomare shipped the marijuana to the house. Petigny allegedly plotted to rob a resident at the house, James Burrus, after the two men arranged a drug deal, according to the document.
Cohen and Williams allegedly forced their way by Burrus and his mother and were unaware Pomare was at the home, according to court records.
