When voters in three area towns head to the polls for annual town elections Monday, they may find themselves casting ballots in different precincts.
In the wake of the 2020 federal census, Wrentham has had to add a fourth precinct because of population growth over the past decade, and precinct lines in Plainville and Seekonk have had to be adjusted.
Wrentham residents are urged to visit www.wrentham.ma.us for more information and to view the new precinct map and accompanying street list.
The town’s precincts were last reconfigured in 2010 for the previous census.
In Plainville, precinct lines have “shifted a little,” Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said. “I don’t expect any problems, as we will have greeters to help direct voters along with signage.”
Voters are advised to go to www.plainville.ma.us.
Seekonk also did not have to add a precinct this time around with the federal census.
Some precinct lines changed for Precinct 1 and Precinct 2, however.
“It was not a significant amount so I don’t anticipate any problems from that,” Town Clerk Florice Craig said.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the three towns. Plainville votes at the public safety building, Wrentham at Delaney School, and Seekonk at the high school.