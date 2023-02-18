ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro Arts Museum Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett on Wednesday will present a program on the museum's founding in celebration of the museum's 100th year.
The free program starts at 6:45 p.m. at the museum, 86 Park St.
Her talk will explore how art and culture have always had a rich impact on the quality of life in Attleboro.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
