Around 10 p.m. on Election Day 2016, Jeff LaValley was feeling confident that early results from the election would lift his preferred candidate, Hillary Clinton, to the presidency.
This year, LaValley is practicing much more caution.
The 54-year-old Attleboro resident remembers standing around on the phone with his friend, cheerfully trading thoughts on the turnout that seemed to go in Clinton’s favor, when a few key states went to President Donald Trump instead, and flipped many early projections on their head.
That memory tempered his emotions Tuesday night as early numbers in the 2020 presidential election between Trump and challenger former Vice President Joe Biden rolled in.
“I’m feeling pretty optimistic right now,” LaValley said. “But I remember the last election, I was probably feeling optimistic right around the same time. It was a big lesson learned, that things can change on the dime in either direction, in any given moment.
“I feel cautiously optimistic. I’m probably more cautious now than I was then (in 2016).”
An increase in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic and prolonged counts in some key states, like Pennsylvania, brought a new level of uncertainty this year: When Americans wake up Wednesday morning, they still might not know who is president.
But one thing is for sure: The 2020 election brought high voter turnout across the U.S.
LaValley said that is a success in itself.
“It’s reassuring to me as someone who has always participated, that even in the midst of a pandemic, many people are taking their civic responsibility very seriously,” he said. “I think we have recognized that this is, regardless of which side you’re on, a very bellwether moment. The pendulum is swinging one way or another, and we get to decide which direction we go in.”
While LaValley said he supported delayed counts when necessary, to ensure every vote was tallied, he still thought there might be a likely winner Wednesday. And he was dedicated to watching that process into the early hours of the morning.
“As nerveracking and nail-biting as this can be, this is our democracy in action,” he said.
Vanessa Blum was just as dedicated from the other side, carefully keeping an eye on swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio and Michigan as she rooted for Trump from her home in Connecticut.
Still, the one word she would use to describe her election night mood? Anxious.
“I think the Democrats picked a more broadly appealing candidate, who was more polished, more of a politician and more charismatic,” the 36-year-old North Attleboro native said.
“And I think over the last four years there’s been a lot of media bias around Trump. I’m anxious and I just hope the American people did their own research at hand.”
But whatever way election night falls, Blum said she expects the political “background noise” to continue over the next few days as mail-in votes continue to linger in.
Again, she’s anxious.
Blum said she thinks some states could use mail-in ballots to “inflate” numbers for Biden if necessary. Asked if she thought poll workers, who handle the official count, would intentionally do so, Blum said she was referring to “government people” and that there’s a “bunch of hands in the pot” when it comes to vote counts.
“I don’t fully trust the other side when they pushed this so hard this year,” she said, referring to mail-in ballots used to increase voter access during the pandemic. “It allows too much questions around the validity of the ballots.”
Blum said she was concerned about voters casting two ballots, one in person and one through the mail.
Bruce Wessel said he’s not so worried. He thought the president would pull through with another victory.
The 70-year-old from North Attleboro said he was concerned when Biden seemed to pull an early lead in many states, but cooled off when he attributed those numbers to mail-in ballots, which were counted first in some states.
“I think this is a testament to his campaigning the last three weeks, which was after he recovered from the virus,” Wessel said about Trump.
Although, Pennsylvania was keeping him wary.
Wessel was frustrated with the swing state, which announced it may not have a final count until Friday. Depending on how the rest of the country falls, Pennsylvania has enough weight to change the election.
“It’s Election Day, not election month. Not election two weeks,” Wessel said.
He hoped Trump will win enough votes that Pennsylvania’s numbers won’t matter.
“I’ve never felt more anxious in the last three, four, five weeks,” he said. “But this election is not really about Trump. I think this election is a vote for how this country is going to be for the next generation. The American people are saying we don’t want socialism. We want America.
“I care about the future I’m leaving my children and grandchildren. That’s who I want Trump to win for.”
Marissa Legay said her nerves were high Tuesday night, but she wasn’t counting on the early numbers to provide an accurate indication on how the election will turn out.
She volunteered as a poll worker for the Democratic primary in September and said, with mail-in ballots consuming their work, the count wasn’t complete until late into the night.
“I’m trying to keep that in mind,” the 31-year-old North Attleboro woman said. “I’d rather get my news slow and accurate than fast and false.”
Legay said media predictions were just that — predictions — and an attempt to keep their ratings up on election night.
Still, she tuned in for a bit, needing to hear how things play out with her own ears.
“I’m still hopeful,” she said. “I just don’t understand four more years of Trump. I’m determined that we’ll get it right this time. People are fearful for their lives and rights, and to ignore that factor, I just feel bad for the people who are scared tonight.”
Paul Jacques of Rehoboth said the uncertainty of this election mirrors the last one in some ways, but in other ways it does not.
He doesn’t know when the final results will be called.
“It seems like every time you watch an update, they’ve tipped the scale in one direction or the other,” the 49-year-old man said.
But in some ways, the last election was so shocking that he feels more prepared.
“There’s going to be some outcome one way or another,” he said.
And Gregory Ilkowitz can’t wait for that outcome, whichever way it goes.
A Trump supporter for the president’s economic vision and not so much his crude rhetoric, Ilkowitz said more than he’s rooting for Trump, he’s rooting for peace.
“Win or lose for Trump or Biden, I still have to go to work tomorrow and pay the bills,” the 57-year-old Attleboro man said.
He laments the the hateful political rhetoric and polarization he said has consumed the country, largely because of misinformation and extreme opinions on social media. And, whichever way the election falls, he worries it will only continue.
“People can’t let it go,” he said. “I want Trump to win, but it’s not going to ruin my day if he doesn’t. I’m also a realist. There’s so much else to life. Politics has consumed me and my family and my friends — I’ll just be glad when it’s over, whichever way it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.