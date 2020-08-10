SEEKONK — Price Rite supermarkets will team up with the anti-hunger organization Feed the Children and event partners Butterball and Angels’ Care Closet to distribute food and essentials to 400 local families on Wednesday.
The event is part of the supermarket chain’s 2020 Feeding Minds & Bodies Campaign, in partnership with Feed the Children, which helps food insecure and struggling families in the communities where Price Rite Marketplace stores operate.
Each family, already identified based on need by Angels’ Care Closet, will receive a 25-pound box of food; 15-pound box of essentials like shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; additional shelf-stable items provided by Price Rite Marketplace; and two backpacks filled with school supplies.
Price Rite and Feed the Children will host eight events in 2020 to address seasonal issues surrounding food insecurity, including the lack of food during the summer months, back-to-school season and the holidays.
“We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during this time of instability around COVID-19,” said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “This crisis has put a strain on our resources and the resources of our partners. However, through our partnership with Price Rite Marketplace, we can support America’s most vulnerable and restore hope for the future.”
Since partnering with Feed the Children in 2015, Price Rite has contributed nearly 2 million pounds of food, totaling more than $7 million in gift-in-kind donations.
