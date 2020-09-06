The Price Rite Marketplace in Swansea is slated to shut its doors by the end of September, but other area Price Rites are expected to remain open.
There are also Price Rites in the area on Taunton Avenue (Route 44) in Seekonk, and Lonsdale Avenue in Pawtucket.
The company announced Friday it was closing the Swansea location after 14 years but didn’t reveal a reason for the closure.
“Price Rite appreciates the loyalty of its customers who have supported the store through the years and its dedicated team members who have worked hard to serve our community,” the company said.
Store employees will be provided with information on job opportunities and available positions at other Price Rite locations in the area, the company added.
