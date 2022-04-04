The cost of a gallon of gasoline has dipped for a third consecutive week in Massachusetts.
AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday that a gallon of regular is averaging $4.18 -- 6 cents less than a week earlier.
Costs dropped just 2 cents last week but plunged 9 cents the week before. Those drops followed increases of 19 cents and 54 cents the previous two weeks, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The current price is 32 cents higher than a month ago ($3.86) and $1.44 higher than a year ago ($2.74).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is the same as the national average, which also fell 6 cents to $4.18.
In Rhode Island, regular dropped 7 cents from $4.20 to $4.13, AAA said.
Usually, gas prices are higher in Rhode Island than Massachusetts because of a higher state gas tax.
President Biden's decision to combat rising energy prices by releasing 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months (180 million barrels) from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve helped send the global oil price tumbling to near $100 a barrel.
“The upward push on oil prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine is meeting stronger downward pressure from the planned SPR oil release and increased COVID fears in China,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. "And lower global oil prices are reflected in falling pump prices for consumers in the U.S."