LGBTQ Parade
A pair draped in Pride flags take part in a ceremony for LGBTQ rights in front of Attleboro City Hall last year. The group later walked to Balfour Riverwalk. June is Pride Month.

 MARGARET NOTCHEY / THE SUN CHRONICLE

Pride Month events in the area continue Thursday and the next few weekends in honor of LGBTQIA+ residents.

The breakdown:

