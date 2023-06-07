Pride Month events to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community continue in the area Thursday and the next few weekends.
Here’s a rundown:
Here’s a rundown:
Throughout June, the Attleboro Public Library’s third floor Young Adult display will feature LGBTQIA+ books and authors. Tween/Teen Coordinator Meghan Witherell has collaborated with Attleboro High School’s Gay & Straight Alliance to highlight their favorite titles.
Also, when you stop by the library this month, visit any public service desk to grab a free take-and-make Pride rainbow bracelet kit.
The city’s annual Pride Flag Raising was held at Attleboro City Hall last Sunday, organized by the Attleboro Council on Human Rights. Local officials, faith leaders, and residents shared their thoughts about what Pride Month means to them. The flag raising was followed by a Pride Walk to Balfour Riverwalk Park, with vendors and other organizations selling products, sharing information, and offering refreshments and family-friendly activities along the way.
The North Attleboro Pride Festival, in partnership with Downtown Associates of North Attleboro, is taking place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Town Hall/Veteran’s Park, 43 South Washington St.
Franklin Pride Celebration is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, on the Town Common where Pride Flags were planted June 1.
The Mansfield Democratic Town Committee is again hosting a flag-raising ceremony in front of town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
This year’s celebration will include a keynote address by a volunteer parent facilitator of a local parents and friends of lesbians and gays group.
Other speakers will include Town Manager Kevin Dumas, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon.
The Mansfield High School Choir will be led by Laura Brophy.
Norton Pride Celebration 2023 is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Everett Leonard Park on Parker Street.
The community celebration will feature music, food and activities, and the pool will be open.
Plainville Community Pride Night was held in May at the Jackson and Wood schools, and included hands-on activities for kids such as an obstacle course, cup-stacking, coloring jaguar masks, and balloon animals with a photo booth.
