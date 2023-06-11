NORTON -- For a second year in a row during June Pride Month, signs and flags in town have been stolen and vandalized.
A sign on the town common was found vandalized Saturday, and four other Pride signs were stolen -- three on the common and one on adjacent property, police said.
The signs were replaced later Saturday.
A similar crime was reported last year when a person was observed on a security camera urinating on a Pride flag on private property where a local student-designed Pride flag was also stolen.
Days before that vandalism incident, more than a dozen Pride flags were swiped from that home, nearby businesses and the common.
The town Sunday celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community with a Pride Celebration at Everett Leonard Park off Parker Street.
"There is no place for hate here," said Renee Deley-Mahan, who helped organize the Pride event.
Sunday's event featured music, food, games, crafts, face painting, and the pool was open.
Around the time of last year's vandalism, a Pride rally was held on the common.
June is Pride Month and special flags and signs are displayed and events held, including many in the area, in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.