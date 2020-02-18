ATTLEBORO — A priest under fire from parishioners for controversial decisions, including one that ended a Portuguese language Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Church, abruptly resigned Sunday.
The Rev. Dariusz Kalinowski, pastor of the dual parish of St. John the Evangelist and St. Vincent de Paul, jointly known as the Roman Catholic Community of Attleboro, informed parishioners of his decision in the churches’ bulletin on Sunday.
While Kalinowski announced his resignation, Bishop Edgar da Cunha said Kalinowski will remain in his post until a successor is named.
John Kearns, spokeman for the Fall River Diocese, said da Cunha intends to name a new pastor as soon as possible and that the selection process has begun.
“Bishop da Cunha wants to assure parishioners of both parishes that he will move as quickly as possible on the decision of a successor,” Kearns said in an emailed statement. “Once that is done, Father Dariusz will receive a new assignment in the Diocese.”
Kalinowski, who was assigned to the dual parish in July, said in a terse three-sentence statement that incessant complaints about his ministry led to his decision.
“Since I came to this community, some people have been complaining to the Bishop about my ministry here, regarding homilies, cutting down on spending, and many other things I did to bring this community together,” Kalinowski said. “In the light of these complaints, I come to realize that this assignment is not a good match for me. After a prayerful consideration, I submitted my resignation to the Bishop as the pastor of this collaborative.”
Rumblings of discontent about his decision to end the Portuguese language Mass at St. Vincent de Paul first emerged in the fall.
The church is in the Portuguese neighborhood off Linden Street, and the decision riled longtime parishioners, especially those who do not speak English well.
The brouhaha finally brought the intervention of da Cunha last month, who said he would “experiment” with bringing the Mass back if parish leaders could collect 50 signatures of church members who supported the move.
One of those leaders, Paulo Salgueiro, said he and others collected 55 signatures.
At that time, Kearns said da Cunha would try to find a Portuguese speaking priest who could provide the service as long as there were “a sufficient number of parishioners” willing to attend on a “sustained basis.”
Kalinowski canceled the Portuguese Mass in July due to a lack of Portuguese-speaking priests, according to Kearns.
In addition there was a claim that interest in the Mass was declining.
Neither Kalinowski nor Salgueiro returned messages seeking comment.
Kalinowski’s actions were taken within the larger context of financial pressure experienced by the diocese and individual parishes due to the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal and declining membership.
However, the cancellation upset some parishioners who decided to go elsewhere, claiming Kalinowski told them to do so.
However, that was a charge that Kalinowski “adamantly denied,” Kearns said.
LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Seekonk and a church in Cumberland are three of the places to which they’ve gone, Salgueiro said.
The cancellation of the Portuguese Mass came as a shock to tiny St. Vincent de Paul, whose members said their support for the church with both labor and cash over the years deserved greater consideration from the diocese.
