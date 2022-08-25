Bishop Feehan High School building file photo

A priest who once served as a chaplain at Bishop Feehan High School has been added to the Fall River Diocese's list of “credibly accused” clergy.

ATTLEBORO -- A priest who served as a chaplain at Bishop Feehan High School and at a Catholic parish in Seekonk in the late 1990s is facing a claim he had “sexually explict” conversations with a minor, the Diocese of Fall River announced Thursday.

The diocese said it was adding the name of the Rev. Michael Kuhn to its list of “credibly accused” clergy but did not say when or where the alleged conversations took place or when the accusations were made. Kuhn has not worked in the Fall River Diocese for 18 years.

