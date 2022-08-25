ATTLEBORO -- A priest who served as a chaplain at Bishop Feehan High School and at a Catholic parish in Seekonk in the late 1990s is facing a claim he had “sexually explict” conversations with a minor, the Diocese of Fall River announced Thursday.
The diocese said it was adding the name of the Rev. Michael Kuhn to its list of “credibly accused” clergy but did not say when or where the alleged conversations took place or when the accusations were made. Kuhn has not worked in the Fall River Diocese for 18 years.
The diocese did say Kuhn denied the allegations. Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha has suspended him from ministry.
A press release from several years ago from the Archdiocese of Baltimore, where Kuhn also served, said he had been parochial vicar at the former St. Mary’s Parish in Seekonk from 1997 to 2000 and chaplain at Bishop Feehan from 1997 to 2004. St. Mary’s merged 12 years ago with the former St. Stephen’s Parish in Attleboro to become Our Lady Queen of Martyrs.
Kuhn, while he had been authorized to minister in the Diocese of Fall River, was a member of the Virginia-based Youth Apostles Institute, which describes itself on its website as a nonprofit group of “priests and laymen who work with other volunteers to inspire young people to live a Christ-like life.” It's headquartered in McClean, Va.
Since leaving Massachusetts, Kuhn has served as a chaplain at a number of Catholic high schools and colleges in Maryland and Virginia.
Kuhn, who is from Manassas, Va., was born in 1957 and graduated from from Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Conn., in 1997, according to information on his Facebook page. It’s not clear if his page has been updated recently.
This is not the first time Kuhn has been accused of misconduct. In 2019, the Fall River Diocese announced that an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor against Kuhn, dating from his teens in Virginia and 20 years before he became a priest, was unsubstantiated.
On Thursday, Feehan President Tim Sullivan referred all questions about Kuhn and his tenure at the local Catholic high school to the diocese. Youth Apostles did not return a phone message and email seeking comment. The office of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Seekonk was closed when The Sun Chronicle called. Kuhn could not be reached for comment.
A notice on the website of the Diocese of Arlington, Va., which includes McClean, says it’s been informed of the allegations against Kuhn.
“The Diocese of Arlington encourages anyone who knows of any misconduct or abuse on the part of any cleric, employee or volunteer of the Diocese to notify civil authorities, as well as to reach out to the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at (703) 841-2530,” the notice states.
Kuhn was one of two priests named to the list of “credibly accused” on Thursday.
The Rev. John Gomes, a retired priest, was accused in “an incident of alleged sexual abuse of a minor that took place decades ago. A recent review of Diocesan files from that period prompted the Diocese to further investigate the allegation and the Diocese was able to obtain a positive identification,” the diocese said. Gomes did not serve in any local parishes.
Fall River Diocese policies state that an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is determined to be credible when it has a “semblance of truth” under Canon Law, using a standard of proof approximating probable cause, and when it conforms to the definition of sexual abuse of a minor as outlined in those policies.
The diocese says it followed its protocols when dealing with allegations, including suspending both priests from ministry; notifying civil authorities and conducting its own investigations before bringing the cases to the Ministerial Review Board, an independent body that advises the bishop on alleged misconduct by clergy.
Da Cunha has informed both men that they would not be returning to ministry. The restrictions include prohibition from exercising any public ministry including the celebration of public Mass or of other sacraments. They also may not provide spiritual direction, wear clerical attire, or present themselves as priests.
“I know that this is difficult for all of us, particularly the victims of clergy abuse, but it is my sincere hope that the addition of these priests will support healing for anyone who has suffered because of their actions,” da Cunha said. “I offer my deepest apologies to them and to their families.”
It’s the second time this month that the diocese has taken action against a priest accused of misconduct.
The Rev. Rodney Thibault, pastor of Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish in North Attleboro, was placed on leave earlier this month and is the subject of investigation into “alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Diocese of Fall River.” The allegations do not involve a minor, the diocese said.
Through its Victim Assistance Outreach, the Diocese of Fall River offers supportive services to victims of clergy sexual abuse and their families, as well as to members of parishes impacted by these cases. Contact Carolyn Shipp, director of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, at 508-985-6508 (confidential voicemail) or cshipp@dioc-fr.org.
