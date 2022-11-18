Falls School First Day
Falls Elementary School Principal Lee Anne Todd greets students coming off of the bus on the first day of school in 2017.

 MARK STOCKWELL/the sun chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Saying her career in education "has come full circle," the principal of Falls Elementary School has told parents she will be retiring early next year.

Lee Ann Todd took the job at the school, located in the Attleboro Falls section, in 2017 after longtime principal George Gagnon retired.

