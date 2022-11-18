NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Saying her career in education "has come full circle," the principal of Falls Elementary School has told parents she will be retiring early next year.
Lee Ann Todd took the job at the school, located in the Attleboro Falls section, in 2017 after longtime principal George Gagnon retired.
At the time, Todd was serving as interim principal of North Attleboro High School. She previously held jobs in the local school district as an elementary educator and as an assistant principal.
"I want to let you know that after 35 years serving the North Attleboro School District, I will be retiring. My last day at Falls Elementary School will be Friday, February 17, 2023," Todd wrote in an email to parents Friday.
She added she would miss "our special school community."
Todd wrote, "My career has come full circle as I now welcome children of my former students to Falls School. I am also hiring my former students to teach in our great school district."
Todd told parents that Superintendent John Antonucci would be contacting them about the process for filling the position.
She also thanked parents for their continued support.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.