ATTLEBORO — A New Bedford-based prisoner advocacy group announced Tuesday that it is endorsing Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux in his campaign for Bristol County sheriff.
Bristol County for Correctional Justice, a group that has been regular critics of Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, praised Heroux for his criminal justice background and record of public service.
“Mayor Heroux is an obvious choice of candidate for us for several reasons: he has previous experience in incarceration systems; he has a proven ability to win and; most importantly — he agrees with our views on the rehabilitation and humane treatment of those held in our jails,” BCCJ President Marlene Pollock said in a statement.
Heroux, a Democrat who last November won a third term as mayor, announced he was running for sheriff last month. He has a master’s degree in criminology and has worked in county corrections in Philadelphia and the Massachusetts prison system. Before being elected major in 2017, Heroux served three terms as a state representative.
Hodgson, a Republican, was appointed as sheriff in 1997 to fill a vacancy and has been elected four times since.
Pollock said Heroux “brings a vision of a path for inmate rehabilitation, towards safer neighborhoods and less state costs.”
In a statement, Heroux said he was pleased with the endorsement. He praised the advocacy group for working hard for many years to show the many problems in the Bristol County jail system and said a change is needed in leadership.
“They have been at the forefront of bringing attention to the many ways that the incumbent’s approach is not a modern approach to running a jail,” Heroux said.
In response, Hodgson said he wouldn’t want the group’s endorsement because he disagrees with their “leftist” political philosophy. The sheriff said the group has been critical of him and “saying the same things they’ve been saying for 18 years.”
Hodgson said he was criticized years ago for taking televisions and weights away from inmates but said he wanted to focus on educational and rehabilitative programs to cut recidivism.
He said his facilities are regularly inspected by the state Department of Public Health and audited by the state Department of Correction twice a year. He added that his operation is nationally accredited by experts in the field and not “activists with an agenda and a narrative.”
“We’re inspected more than meat plants,” Hodgson said.
Bristol County for Correctional Justice said it intends to work hard to elect Heroux and help make “much-needed change” in the Bristol County correctional system.
In November, a Fall River lawyer and a former Bristol County prosecutor, Nicholas Bernier, a Democrat, threw his hat in the ring for sheriff.
A primary election is scheduled in September and the winner of the Democratic contest will go on to take on Hodgson in the general election in November. Hodgson has said he will run for reelection but has not yet made a formal announcement.
BCCJ is a volunteer-led advocacy group dedicated to improving the treatment of incarnated people in Bristol County.