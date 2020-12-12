A prisoner advocacy group is claiming there is a coronavirus outbreak at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford but a spokesperson for Sheriff Thomas Hodgson says the accusation is simply not true.
The Bristol County for Correctional Justice said in a press release Friday that several local lawyers say their clients are reporting an outbreak at the aging facility. The organization says the reports are consistent with an alarming trend of coronavirus surges in correctional facilities throughout the state and the country.
“It’s a systemic thing happening in Bristol County,” New Bedford Attorney Colleen Tynan said in a statement. “It’s not a modern facility and Sheriff Tom Hodgson is choosing not to test.”
But Jonathan Darling, a spokesperson for Hodgson, said there are currently no inmates with the virus at the Ash Street Jail.
He said there is one inmate at the Dartmouth House of Correction who has COVID-19. The inmate arrived at the facility already infected and told New Bedford Police he tested positive after he was arrested, Darling said.
“They are a political activist organization. It’s misinformation,” Darling said, adding that the group is critical of Hodgson because of the sheriff’s conservative political views and support for President Donald Trump.
According to the latest figures submitted to the state by the sheriff’s office, there are currently no inmates infected with coronavirus at the Ash Street Jail.
Darling said all corrections officers and inmates wear masks and the facilities are disinfected regularly since the pandemic began in March. The sheriff also suspended visitors at the jail and house of correction and that policy is still in effect, Darling said.
“Hopefully we can open up soon. It depends on when things get better,” Darling said
