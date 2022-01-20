A prisoner attempted to smuggle 35 strips of suboxone into the Norfolk County House of Correction, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
The strips, with an estimated value of $14,000, were confiscated from the prisoner in the intake center at the jail, a spokesman for Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott said.
“We had our suspicions as he was going through the intake process,” the spokesman, Garrett Nichols, said.
The inmate, whose name was not released, will face charges of bringing a contraband substance into the jail, Nichols said.
He was a new prisoner at the jail but Nichols did not know where he was initially held.
“The introduction of illegal drugs into our facility threatens the well-being and recovery of the justice-involved individuals here doing the hard work of turning their lives around,” McDermott said in a statement.
The sheriff said there is a thorough screening process designed to keep contraband out of the facility.
“This incident is proof that our efforts are necessary and effective,” McDermott said, praising his staff for their vigilance.
When under proper medical supervision, suboxone helps patients reduce their dependence on opioids and decreases the severity of withdrawal symptoms. It can also be abused.
Smuggling the drug into the jail threatens to undermine the recovery work of individuals with substance use disorder, McDermott said.